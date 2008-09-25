The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Street Fighter IV To Feature Gouken On Consoles

As hinted at in our early SFIV coverage, Gouken will be making an appearance in the game's console incarnation.

A scan of the latest issue of Famitsu shows that Ryu & Ken's wise old master will be polishing his bald patch and conditioning his moustache in preparation for the upcoming beatdown.

The home versions wont be out for ages yet, so for now just gaze upon his muscly form and worry abut how bad he will look if the stick him on the cover.

[2Chan, via Creamsugar]

