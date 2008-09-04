Street Fighter Online Adds Squidheads

It's quite possible that Daletto's Street Fighter Online may not be able to surprise us with it's free online game bar lowering from this day forth. See, the PC fighter, which is a mouse controlled affair, lets players deck out new and classic Street Fighter characters with all manner of microtransacted accessories — like giant squid hats for example, the kind that match the USB memory sticks from PC accessory manufacturer Solid Alliance. If you've ever wanted to see Chun-Li wearing a squid shaped hat and peek at two gigabytes of squid shaped memory, identical to its virtual version, we suggest you make the jump.

Additional disturbing visual proof of Chun-Li plus cephalopod horror is awaiting you at Game Watch.