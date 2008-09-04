The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Street Fighter Online Adds Squidheads

It's quite possible that Daletto's Street Fighter Online may not be able to surprise us with it's free online game bar lowering from this day forth. See, the PC fighter, which is a mouse controlled affair, lets players deck out new and classic Street Fighter characters with all manner of microtransacted accessories — like giant squid hats for example, the kind that match the USB memory sticks from PC accessory manufacturer Solid Alliance. If you've ever wanted to see Chun-Li wearing a squid shaped hat and peek at two gigabytes of squid shaped memory, identical to its virtual version, we suggest you make the jump.

Additional disturbing visual proof of Chun-Li plus cephalopod horror is awaiting you at Game Watch.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles