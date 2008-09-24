Studio Ghibli Making Game With Level 5

Japanese game developer Level 5 (Professor Layton, White Knight Chronicles) has teamed up with venerated animation house Studio Ghibli (My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service) to make DS title Ninokuni: THE ANOTHER WORLD, the developer's first "10th Anniversary" product. Ghibli is handling the animation for the game, which will be bundled with a "Magic Master" book which is akin to the book carried by the game's protagonist. The book has a crest to ward off evil spirits and contains secret elixir recipes and spells. Players even use information in the book in-game, apparently. Level 5, you had us at animation by Studio Ghibli.

[2ch]