The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Studio Ghibli Making Game With Level 5

Japanese game developer Level 5 (Professor Layton, White Knight Chronicles) has teamed up with venerated animation house Studio Ghibli (My Neighbour Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service) to make DS title Ninokuni: THE ANOTHER WORLD, the developer's first "10th Anniversary" product. Ghibli is handling the animation for the game, which will be bundled with a "Magic Master" book which is akin to the book carried by the game's protagonist. The book has a crest to ward off evil spirits and contains secret elixir recipes and spells. Players even use information in the book in-game, apparently. Level 5, you had us at animation by Studio Ghibli.
Ghibli / Level 5 Gallery
[2ch]

Comments

  • Multi-V Guest

    Had me at animation by Studio Ghibli as well.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles