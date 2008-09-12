Suggestive Rodeo Riding Machine Shame!!

A little background: Panasonic released "Joba" in 2005, a horseback riding machine. The machine mimics, well, horseback riding and provides riders with an ab workout. Aimed at seniors and those not keen on doing actual exercise, the key feature of Joba is that you really don't have to do more than simply sit on it to get a workout. (Though, arm movements are encouraged.) What's more, unlike, say, a treadmill, Joba does not take up much space in cramped Japanese dwellings. Panasonic has launched this product outside Japan to varying degrees of success.

Some shameful individuals have noticed how the machine is quite suggestive. And those shameful individuals have created embarrassing fan-made clips of video game characters riding the rodeo machines. Sadly, we have posted a few of the more game related ones after the jump — THE [email protected] and Haruhi. Remember: These poor characters are supposed to be on the horseback riding machines. So! If you find that offensive, do not click over. The clips are possibly NSFW.

Yayoi from Xbox 360 title THE [email protected]. Ritsuko from Xbox 360 title THE [email protected]. Haruhi from The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya.

[Pic]