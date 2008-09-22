Sunday Timewaster: Bounce Shot

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

IndieGames succinctly describes this as 'a cross between Breakout and Space Invaders,' which is pretty accurate — but it's a fun game with a retro feel. I was in the mood for some candy-coloured, easy to pick up fun this weekend, and this definitely hit the spot. Boss battles every 10 levels, power ups, and trying not to get hit with your own bullets (so watch out for that trigger finger) — add in some cute alien enemies, and you've got the recipe for how I wasted a good chunk of my Sunday morning.

Bounce Shot [Nigoro via IndieGames]

