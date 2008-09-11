Super Papercraft Mario: The Hat!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If you're looking for something to do with your Wednesday night's wee hours, perhaps the pasting together of dozens of pieces of paper to form a DIY Mario cap will do the trick. This is papercraft not for the faint of heart, but one of the rare wearable pieces of video game papercraft that we've seen in our travels on the internet. Should you have the patience to download the PDFs and the printer ink to power through, be sure to tip us with your creation. We'd love to see the soul brave enough to take this project on.

Mario Cap Papercraft [Paperkraft via BoingBoing]

    doing it now.
