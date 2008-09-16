Super Street Fighter II HD Might Actually Come Out In 2008

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix. It's borderline vapourware, yeah? We saw a ton of stuff for it, a very long time ago, and have heard little/nothing since. Worst case, it's to be disappeared, best case, delayed until 2009, right? Maybe not! The game's associate producer, Rey Jimenez, has told The Street Fighter Blog that they're in the "home stretch", just cleaning up a few minor bugs, and that "barring any unforeseen catastrophic event" the game will be out in the year of our Lord, 2008. Considering this game's track record we'll believe it when we see it, but until then, we have hope!

