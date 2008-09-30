Surprise, Kids Want Games For Christmas

In 1986, I got the original Pirates! for Christmas. It was smiles all round. In fact, I think 9 out of 10 things I asked for that year were C64 games. Twenty-two years on and little has changed, with a survey by Weekly Reader Research finding that 90% of kids aged between 8-17 want video games for Christmas. The most popular games were Guitar Hero: World Tour, Rock Band 2 and Mario Kart, while breaking down into gender-specific preferences, more boys are asking for Star Wars: Force Unleashed, while more girls are opting for DDR.



Retailer: 9/10 Kids Want Games for Holidays [Edge]