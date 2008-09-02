Surprise, More Halo 3 Figures

Sure, you may have lost interest in the seemingly endless procession of Halo 3 repaints, but have others? Nunh unh. They're still buyin' 'em, so McFarlane will keep sellin' em. These five figures - two Elites, a Brute Stalker and two Spartans - are the latest to roll off the factory line, and will be available only at Wal-Mart and Toys 'R' Us.

