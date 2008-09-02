The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Surprise, More Halo 3 Figures

Sure, you may have lost interest in the seemingly endless procession of Halo 3 repaints, but have others? Nunh unh. They're still buyin' 'em, so McFarlane will keep sellin' em. These five figures - two Elites, a Brute Stalker and two Spartans - are the latest to roll off the factory line, and will be available only at Wal-Mart and Toys 'R' Us.

Comments

  • its me Guest

    i still buy them
    their awsome !

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles