The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Taito Readies LittleBigPlanet SackBoy Plushies!

You know you want one. In-game models aren't enough, no matter how adorable they may be. Now video game importer National Console Support sends word that Taito is getting ready to give a little SackBoy loving to the world in the form of official LittleBigPlanet plush toys! Shipping later this year, the dolls come in two different sizes - 10 centimeter tall mascot figures, suitable for hanging from backpacks, belt loops, review mirrors and the like, and 25 centimetre plushies, which come in both normal and hook n' eye patch pirate flavours. They're both available for pre-order via NCS for $US 12.18 and $US 22.90 respectively, with the former including free US address shipping.

Kind of hard to tell how good the figures look. As NCS points out, advertising brown things on a dark background is not a good idea, no matter how much outer glow you apply. Still, they are living, breathing SackBoy toys, and that's exactly what we wanted. Yum.

SackBoy Plushie Pre-Order Page [National Console Support]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles