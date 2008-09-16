The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Take-Two Stock In Nose Dive After EA Loses Interest

So Electronic Arts buying Take-Two Interactive is no longer a going concern, and as our interest in the story wanes, so do stock prices for the two companies. Both stocks are taking hits on the North American stock exchange this morning. EA started off taking a more substantial hit of 2.7%, but prices have risen during the morning as people realise that hey, it's still EA. As of right now shares are currently trading at $44.34, a drop of 1.44% over the previous close.

Meanwhile Take-Two is taking a huge beating as everyone and their mother tries desperately to sell the shares the figured EA was going to to buy. At $21.89 as of the previous close, shares are as of right now trading for $16.43, or nearly 25% lower than they were before talks were officially halted.

I'd say that Take-Two's faithful stockholders are getting shafted here, but I doubt there are very many faithful stockholders left out there at this point.

Take-Two Falls After Electronic Arts Ends Merger Bid [Bloomberg]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles