Talk Like A Pirate With Pirate Games Galore

To be sure, to be sure! It seems today is talk like a pirate day, what, what! We hope you have been sharing the joy of cleverly constructed pirate talk with friends, colleagues, and foes alike. The lovely chaps at Games On Net have gathered some smashing examples of pirate gameplay to enjoy. Have you played them, chums?

YAAAAARRRRRGGGGGHHHHH SCURVY DOGS!!!

The 2008 Games on Net Seadog awards [Games On Net]