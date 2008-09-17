The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Tatsunoko vs. Capcom vs. Arcade vs. Wii

Japanese arcade title Tatsunoko vs. Capcom is getting a console release — a Wii console release. On December 11th, the game is slated to come out in Japan. The game pits Capcom characters against Tatsunoko anime characters. The Wii version will feature an original challenger: Tatsunoko anime sneezing genie Hakushon Daimaou. Interesting to note that Tatsunoko is handling the character endings. The game is currently 70 percent done, and the Wii version will have more fighters. The arcade version should be out in December as well.

Thanks MarkMan!

Comments

  • ForzaITFC1 Guest

    Woa!!! This is fuckin killa news sorry don't normally swear but shit i was expecting ps3 excclusive not wii this is gonna sell crazy with the hardcore crowd well done capcom and thankyou for supporting wii and now bring on rival schools 3 and i'll saliving at the mouth.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles