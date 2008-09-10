Tattoos: Area Man Hoping Fallout 3 WIll Be Critical Success

You are doing it wrong! You are supposed to wait until AFTER a game is lauded as a bona fide classic before you get its iconography indelibly etched into your flesh.

Sure, Fallout 3 is looking good and all signs point to it being a decent game.. but you have know that somewhere there is a sheepish body art fan walking around hiding his Too Human inkage under a heavy wool shirt.

Reader David Lo sent in some snaps of what we assume is his actual arm, now forever marked with a colourful rendition of Vault Boy cheerily gibbing someone with a handgun.

It is nice work, but.. well, we hope it works out for you, mate.