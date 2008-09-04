Team Ninja Has 3 New Games, New Head Ninja

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tecmo announced at a press conference in Tokyo yesterday that Team Ninja has three titles currently in development, with team member Jin Hasegawa taking the reins at the developer as of July 1. That's the day that former Team Ninja master Tomonobu Itagaki ended his employment at the Japanese publisher.

One of those titles is expected to hit in 2009, is said to be designed with Western markets in mind and previously reported to be part of a genre new to Team Ninja.

Tecmo also showed off the Wii port of Rygar and announced the sequel to DS Nishimura Kyotaro Suspense Shin Tantei Series: Kyoto Atami Zekkai no Kotou - Satsui no Wana, which helps make this post of appropriate length. They also brought some pretty ladies.

Tecmo Autumn 2008 Press Conference [Game Watch]

