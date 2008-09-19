The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Tekken 6: Blood Rebellion Looks Good In Direct-Feed (But What's With The Hair?)

The official Japanese Tekken web site gives us our first, direct-feed look at Tekken 6: Bloodline Rebellion. The update to Tekken 6, now on display at the 46th Annual AM Show in Tokyo, adds two new characters, Alisa Boskonovich and Lars Alexanderson, the latter of whom will be appearing on a "Top 10 Worst Video Game Haircuts" list on GamesRader within the month. Bloodline Rebellion also tosses arcade gamers a few new bones in the form of new stages, new accessories and balance tweaks. Smallish pics and streaming video of the update await you at the official site.

Hey, Namco Bandai, PlayStation 3 release, please. We're going to start taking this personally soon.

Tekken 6 Bloodline Rebellion [Tekken Official via SDTekken]

