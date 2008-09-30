Tekken 6 tournament at Timezone around Australia

The Street Fighter crowd has their tournament coming up Friday, but what about Tekken? Oh yes, Timezone Australia has you covered. It has announced it will be sending Australians to the Namco Timezone International Tekken 6 Tournament to be held in the Philippines. Registrations for the qualifiers is happening at Timezone's across the country now with seedings for Store Finals based on how often you play. Store Finals: Sunday, 12th October; State Finals: Sunday, 19th October; Nationals: Sunday, 26th October; International Finals: 28th November.

First four places will win Powercards and certificates, with Winner and Runner Up progressing to the State finals. Winner and Runner Up at the State Finals will win flights and accommodation to Sydney for the National Final to be held at George Street as well as JB Hi-Fi gift cards. National title winner gets flights and accommodation to the Philippines to represent Australia at the International Competition, as well as an $800 JB Hi-Fi gift card. Runner Up will get an 8G iPod Nano, and the place of the Winner if they are unable to take their seat at the International Final.

Timezone recommends you check with local stores to find out more, as registration details and places available may vary. Lots more rules and information at the Timezone website. Yoshimitsu FTW!

