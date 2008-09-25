Tenchu 4 Wii Screens

A team of black-clad Ubisoft PRs has thrown a flashbomb into the room, silently deposited a clutch of Wii Tenchu 4 screens and then slipped away while we groped around for our weapons.
It's unconventional marketing, but it gets the job done.
The game itself will make an entrance in Europe and North America early next year and is said to make full use of the Wii's controllers for slashy, stabby fun.
