Tetris Remade In LittleBigPlanet

Whatever portion of brain matter we had left reserved to be blown by Media Molecule's LittleBigPlanet has been officially blown. This impressive Tetris-like, which they're calling "Stacker" works, in a somewhat loose sense, as a capable, but clearly maddening, game within a game. To see the full contraption responsible for all this wonderment, make the jump.

See, the thing there activates the whatsit which is powered by a series of widgets and doohickeys to create the... it all makes sense once you read the owner's manual.

Inspiration In Motion [Media Molecule]

