The Best Damn Video Game Informercial You'll Ever Not Walk Away From

Many years ago I had the pleasure of interviewing Todd Tuckey, owner of TNT Amusement, for a story I was working on about arcade machine ownership and restoration. The man is a font of information and a genuine arcade aficionado. He also makes a living restoring, storing and selling arcade and pinball machines.

Every time we talked over the years he would mention his infomercial. An hour long commercial for his place that was so packed with info, silly jokes and eyes on retro machines, that it had earned itself a cult following. Finally, one day I asked him how I could watch it and he said that it wasn't online. So I told him to send us a copy so we could host it.

The entire hour may not be for everyone, but if you like arcade gaming, you should probably watch a bit of it. Personally, I think it's awesome.

TNT Amusement

