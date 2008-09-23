The Black Cat Explains Her Role in Spider-Man: Web of Shadows

Anyone who watches Battlestar Galactica knows that when it comes to acting Tricia Helfer can hold a sort of creepy, mystical quality. So it makes perfect sense that she'll be lending her voice talents to the Black Cat in Spider-Man: Web of Shadows. Looking even more attractive, Helfer gives us the rundown on her character in the game and makes us wish the finale of Galactica would come sooner.
Web of Shadows will be hitting store shelves October 21st for PS3, Xbox 360, Wii, DS, and PSP
