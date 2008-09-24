The Characters Of Persona 4

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Persona 4 for the PS2 is still an agonizingly long 2+ months away, and the folks at Atlus have decided to make the wait just a little bit tougher by releasing character profiles for the main protagonists in the game. Chie, Yosuke, and Yukiko join the protagonist on the trail of a serial murderer who strikes in their small town of Inaba. Of course it wouldn't be a Persona game without something bizarre thrown into the mix, and that's where Teddie here comes in. It's apparently a mysterious creature that the group meets inside the TV. What exactly that means is up to us to discover, or our Japanese-fluent friends to completely spoil for us.

Persona 4 Gallery

