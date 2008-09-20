The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Chronicles Of Spellborn Finally Gets A Release Date

It's about damn time. The decidedly different MMO Chronicles of Spellborn, which I had to fly to Germany to finally get my hands on, finally has a release date...in Germany and the rest of Europe at least. Delivered with this preliminary packshot was news that November 27th would be the fateful date when the game finally sees the light of fluorescent retail store bulbs. They'll be ramping up things on the beta front over the coming weeks, so now would be a pretty good time to hit up the web page and register, just in case you care to get a taste.

Great! Now when are we getting it in the states? I'm not flying to Germany again until I finish digesting all the sausage I ate last time, and that was a total sausagefest that will rest heavily on my stomach for quite some time.

The Chronicles of Spellborn [Official Site]

