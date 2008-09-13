The Complete Guitar Hero World Tour Set List

Activision has released the entire track listing for their upcoming upgrade to the Guitar Hero franchise, Guitar Hero World Tour. Rock Band 2 might have shown their hand a bit early, as Activision trumps their 84 songs on disc by two, delivering 86 master recordings, the largest selection of on-disc music in the genre until the next iterations come out. While many of the songs on the list we've heard about over the past few months, trickling out in various press releases or in news articles, it sure is impressive to see the complete list all at once. See for yourself, after the jump!

ACTIVISION UNVEILS FULL GUITAR HERO® WORLD TOUR SET LIST

Featuring 86 Master Tracks, Game Delivers The Biggest Selection of On-Disc Music In The Music-Rhythm Videogame Genre To Date

Santa Monica, CA - September 12, 2008 - Delivering unparalleled depth and diversity featuring some of the most prolific artists of all time including Jimi Hendrix, The Doors, Van Halen, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne, Michael Jackson and more, Activision Publishing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVI) today revealed the highly-anticipated full set list for Guitar Hero® World Tour, the definitive rock 'n' roll music videogaming experience. Spanning over 40 years of rock history and featuring 86 tracks, comprised entirely of master recordings, the game will deliver Guitar Hero® fans the largest selection of on-disc music in the music-rhythm videogame genre to date. The complete Guitar Hero World Tour on-disc set list available on October 26, 2008 will include:

* 311 - "Beautiful Disaster"

* 30 Seconds To Mars - "The Kill"

* Airbourne - "Too Much Too Young"

* The Allman Brothers Band - "Ramblin' Man"

* Anouk - "Good God"

* The Answer - "Never Too Late"

* At The Drive-In - "One Armed Scissor"

* Beastie Boys - "No Sleep Till Brooklyn"

* Beatsteaks - "Hail to the Freaks"

* Billy Idol - "Rebel Yell"

* Black Label Society - "Stillborn"

* Black Rebel Motorcycle Club - "Weapon of Choice"

* blink-182 - "Dammit"

* Blondie - "One Way or Another"

* Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band - "Hollywood Nights"

* Bon Jovi - "Livin' On A Prayer"

* Bullet For My Valentine - "Scream Aim Fire"

* Coldplay - "Shiver"

* Creedence Clearwater Revival - "Up Around The Bend"

* The Cult - "Love Removal Machine"

* Dinosaur Jr. - "Feel The Pain"

* The Doors - "Love Me Two Times"

* Dream Theatre - "Pull Me Under"

* The Eagles - "Hotel California"

* The Enemy - "Aggro"

* Filter - "Hey Man, Nice Shot"

* Fleetwood Mac - "Go Your Own Way"

* Foo Fighters - "Everlong"

* The Guess Who - "American Woman"

* Hush Puppies - "You're Gonna Say Yeah!"

* Interpol - "Obstacle 1"

* Jane's Addiction - "Mountain Song"

* Jimi Hendrix - "Purple Haze (Live)"

* Jimi Hendrix - "The Wind Cries Mary"

* Jimmy Eat World - "The Middle"

* Joe Satriani - "Satch Boogie"

* Kent - "Vinternoll2"

* Korn - "Freak On A Leash"

* Lacuna Coil - "Our Truth"

* Lenny Kravitz - "Are You Gonna Go My Way"

* Linkin Park - "What I've Done"

* The Living End - "Prisoner of Society"

* Los Lobos - "La Bamba"

* Lost Prophets - "Rooftops (A Liberation Broadcast)"

* Lynyrd Skynyrd - "Sweet Home Alabama (Live)"

* Mars Volta - "L'Via L'Viaquez"

* MC5's Wayne Kramer - "Kick Out The Jams"

* Metallica - "Trapped Under Ice"

* Michael Jackson - "Beat It"

* Modest Mouse - "Float On"

* Motörhead - "Overkill"

* Muse - "Assassin"

* Negramaro - "Nuvole e Lenzuola"

* Nirvana - "About a Girl (Unplugged)"

* No Doubt - "Spiderwebs"

* NOFX - "Soul Doubt"

* Oasis - "Some Might Say"

* Ozzy Osbourne - "Crazy Train"

* Ozzy Osbourne - "Mr. Crowley"

* Paramore - "Misery Business"

* Pat Benatar - "Heartbreaker"

* R.E.M. - "The One I Love"

* Radio Futura - "Escuela De Calor"

* Rise Against - "Re-Education Through Labor"

* Sex Pistols - "Pretty Vacant"

* Silversun Pickups - "Lazy Eye"

* Smashing Pumpkins - "Today"

* Steely Dan - "Do It Again"

* Steve Miller Band - "The Joker"

* Sting - "Demolition Man (Live)"

* The Stone Roses - "Love Spreads"

* Stuck In The Sound - "Toy Boy"

* Sublime - "Santeria"

* Survivor - "Eye of the Tiger"

* System of a Down - "B.Y.O.B."

* Ted Nugent - "Stranglehold"

* Ted Nugent's Original Guitar Duel Recording

* Tokio Hotel - "Monsoon"

* Tool - "Parabola"

* Tool - "Schism"

* Tool - "Vicarious"

* Trust - "Antisocial"

* Van Halen - "Hot For Teacher"

* Willie Nelson - "On The Road Again"

* Wings - "Band on the Run"

* Zakk Wylde's Original Guitar Duel Recording

When the house lights go down this fall, a new generation of guitarists, drummers and fearless frontmen will come together and rock with Guitar Hero World Tour. The latest installment in the #1 best-selling video game franchise of 2007, Guitar Hero World Tour transforms music gaming by expanding Guitar Hero's signature guitar gameplay into a cooperative band experience that combines the most advanced wireless controllers with new revolutionary online* and offline gameplay modes including Band Career and 8-player "Battle of the Bands," which allows two full bands to compete head-to-head online for the first time ever. The game features a slick newly redesigned guitar controller, drum kit controller and a microphone, as well as an innovative Music Studio music creator that lets players compose, record, edit and share their own rock 'n' roll anthems. Music creators will also be able to share their recordings with their friends online through GHTunesSM where other gamers can download and play an endless supply of unique creations.

Guitar Hero World Tour is being developed by Neversoft Entertainment for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. The Wii™ version is being developed by Vicarious Visions. The PlayStation®2 computer entertainment system version is being developed by Budcat. The game is rated "T" for Teen by the ESRB. For more information on Guitar Hero World Tour, please visit www.guitarhero.com.