The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Dark Knight, as Told in TF2 Kill Alerts

Ubercharged found a Team Fortress 2 "Kill Bar Thingy" generator last week, which allows you to generate your own in-game notices (much like Xbox 306 achievements, and error messages). It'll give you and your TF2-loving office mates a good 10 or 15 minutes of chortling. Well, then someone took it to the next level and told the entire story of The Dark Knight in these alerts (excerpt pictured). Ah, TF2 and Batman, two great tastes that go great together. You really should visit the link but, fair warning, there are spoilers here if you haven't seen this film. Is two months enough of a statute of limitations on spoilers?

The Dark Knight (told in TF2 Death Signs) [Ubercharged]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles