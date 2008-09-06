The Dishwasher Creator Reviews The Dishwasher

Sometimes the harshest critics of a game are the creators themselves. Just ask Jame's Silva, following Peter Molyneux's lead and reviewing his own creation. While McWhertor called the upcoming Xbox Live Arcade title The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai "Sexy, Stylish 2D Action", Silva's own opinion of his creation differs slightly.
The graphics in The Dishwasher are 2D. In this day and age, this is completely inexcusable: not only are 2D graphics completely inadequate at capturing our imaginations, but 2D-by definition-is not HD. Playing a standard definition game on next-gen hardware hooked up to a monstrous plasma display just seems wasteful-much like that game's treatment of environmentally-friendly messages.
Silva's biggest disappointment is the same as my own - this is not a dating sim. What the hell was he thinking? Whatever it was, he earned every point of the final 1 out of 10 score.
We Get To Review Our Own Games! [James Silva Devblog via Xbox 360 Fanboy]
