The Dishwasher Creator Reviews The Dishwasher

Sometimes the harshest critics of a game are the creators themselves. Just ask Jame's Silva, following Peter Molyneux's lead and reviewing his own creation. While McWhertor called the upcoming Xbox Live Arcade title The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai "Sexy, Stylish 2D Action", Silva's own opinion of his creation differs slightly.

The graphics in The Dishwasher are 2D. In this day and age, this is completely inexcusable: not only are 2D graphics completely inadequate at capturing our imaginations, but 2D-by definition-is not HD. Playing a standard definition game on next-gen hardware hooked up to a monstrous plasma display just seems wasteful-much like that game's treatment of environmentally-friendly messages.

Silva's biggest disappointment is the same as my own - this is not a dating sim. What the hell was he thinking? Whatever it was, he earned every point of the final 1 out of 10 score.

