The Eye Of Judgement Eyes New Expansion, Sees Trophies In Its Future

Eye of Judgment fans will have a reason to unfold the cloth mat this October, as the game's third expansion, one packed with 101 cards, hits PlayStation Network next month. New trading card booster packs aren't the only other thing to look forward to, you crazy collectible card game lovin' kids — Eye of Judgment is slated to get Trophy support next month as well.

The official announcement features loose talk of "outlandish new creatures, fearsome new attacks, devious new strategies and thrilling new gameplay" as well as new "bonus material [...]along with many more game-enriching features." Sounds vaguely fascinating!

THE EYE OF JUDGMENT: SET.3 expansion pack arrives this October 16th [EOJ Manager Forums]

