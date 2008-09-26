The First Resident Evil Wii-make Screens

Capcom has released three screenshots of its upcoming Resident Evil (Biohazard in Japan) Wii-make of the GameCube remake of the PlayStation original. And guess what? It looks like the GameCube version! The game will be out December 25th for ¥4,190 (US$39.64). Or you can go ahead and pick up a GC version used right now and play that on your Wii. Your money.
Resident Evil Wii-make Gallery
カプコン、Wii「biohazard」発売決定 [IT Media]
