As we reported in late August, Microsoft is teaming up with Rock the Vote to allow gamers to register to vote on Xbox LIVE. Gamers can register to vote, discuss politics in an special forum and participate in political polls. LIVE members will also be able to download Rock the Vote public service announcements. CNN has a short video clip on this LIVE feature in which Adam Sessler does a fine job of pointing out the essential point: No, you cannot actually vote through you Xbox 360.
Still, stuff like this is good for gamers, we imagine. While we seriously doubt all gamers have the same political tastes (that's like saying everyone who watches TV has the same beliefs and opinions), the fact that something like this exists hopefully will make all politicians realise that video games are no longer a convenient bogey man. Hopefully.
The Gamer Voting Block?
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink