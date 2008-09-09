The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Gamer Voting Block?


As we reported in late August, Microsoft is teaming up with Rock the Vote to allow gamers to register to vote on Xbox LIVE. Gamers can register to vote, discuss politics in an special forum and participate in political polls. LIVE members will also be able to download Rock the Vote public service announcements. CNN has a short video clip on this LIVE feature in which Adam Sessler does a fine job of pointing out the essential point: No, you cannot actually vote through you Xbox 360.

Still, stuff like this is good for gamers, we imagine. While we seriously doubt all gamers have the same political tastes (that's like saying everyone who watches TV has the same beliefs and opinions), the fact that something like this exists hopefully will make all politicians realise that video games are no longer a convenient bogey man. Hopefully.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles