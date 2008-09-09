The Gamer Voting Block?



As we reported in late August, Microsoft is teaming up with Rock the Vote to allow gamers to register to vote on Xbox LIVE. Gamers can register to vote, discuss politics in an special forum and participate in political polls. LIVE members will also be able to download Rock the Vote public service announcements. CNN has a short video clip on this LIVE feature in which Adam Sessler does a fine job of pointing out the essential point: No, you cannot actually vote through you Xbox 360.

Still, stuff like this is good for gamers, we imagine. While we seriously doubt all gamers have the same political tastes (that's like saying everyone who watches TV has the same beliefs and opinions), the fact that something like this exists hopefully will make all politicians realise that video games are no longer a convenient bogey man. Hopefully.