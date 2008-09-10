The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Grand Theft Auto 'Sex Beast'

And here we go. That's 19 year-old Ryan Chinnery. He stands accused to committing two sex attacks, which were supposedly inspired by Grand Theft Auto. According to British tabloid The Sun, Chinnery drove the streets looking to attack women he thought were prostitutes. None of the women he attacked were. A DNA sample found on his latest victim matched his, but Chinnery apparently claimed he was at home playing video games until he broke down and confessed. Says the case's prosecutor:

There may be some connection with the defendant admitting spending a lot of time playing that game.

A copy of GTA (not specified) was found at Chinnery's residence by police. Before you jump to conclusions about this story, jump to conclusions about this "exclusive" being from The Sun.

Sex beast copied Grand Theft Auto [The Sun via VG247]

