The Great Brothers In Arms Heist

British cops seized a Renault truck filled with 16,000 stolen copies of Brothers In Arms: Hell's Highway. Cops spotted the truck in Leeds after noticing its fake plates. The truck was impounded by authorities, and then stolen again hours later — along with the games. According to a police spokesperson:

We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including eBay transactions where a number of the games have been potentially identified as being advertised for sale. Arrests have already been made in respect of this.

The take's value? £600,000. "Fans needn't worry as more stock is being parachuted in," stated Ubisoft. They, though, should worry about finding the loot.

