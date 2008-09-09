The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Haruhi Suzumiya Wii Game Doesn't Have Dancing?

No Wii Haruhi Suzumiya dancing for you! Apparently. This November is slated to see a Wii title based on popular anime The Meloncoly of Haruhi Suzumiya. Originally, the game was supposed to feature dancing. No, make that Haruhi dancing.

But according to this poster, the game will apparently not feature dancing anymore as the poster asks if the dancing has stopped. In its place (we guess), players get an assortment of mini-games. There's a Haruhi fortune telling mini-game, a mini-game called "Nagato Viewer" in which players watch character Nagato, a baseball mini-game as well as a paper, rock, scissors mini-game. The confusing bit is that this official poster isn't exactly saying the dancing is cancelled, but rather, asking in yellow.

Maybe it's just an odd advertising campaign trying to focus attention on the game's other aspects or this is just some publicity stunt.

And yes, Haruhi dance after the jump.

『涼宮ハルヒの激動』ダンス大会中止のお知らせ [Syu-ta Blog via Sankaku Complex]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles