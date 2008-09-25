The Last Remnant Screenshot Explosion

Square Enix can be a little sporadic when it comes to handing out screens of their upcoming titles, but when they do get around to it they do it up big. How big? They've just dropped over 70 screenshots for The Last Remnant, covering all the bases. It's so large we had to split it into two galleries, one dealing with the characters and encounters in the game, and another that covers bosses and storyline moments. I'm really digging the style of Remnant, though after the pile that was Infinite Undiscovery (which should have had Saga at the end) anything else comes out looking like a work of art. Without further ado, here's enough pretty pictures to keep us occupied until the game's November release.
Last Remnant Characters Gallery
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink