The Lolita Animal Zoo Game Thing

Odin Sphere developer Vanillaware's latest offering Kumatanchi features a Lolita-style bear-girl named Kuma-tan who puts on shows at the zoo with other Lolita-style critters that include a sexy cow, hot tiger and foxy bunny. Finally! A game that brings the sexy cow action with character designs from illustrator and Habanero-tan creator Shigatake. There are mini-games, picture taking and general creepiness as well.
Game is out later this month. Hit the jump for the promo trailer.
ＤＳ用くまたん育成ソフト・くまたんち 「驚愕のリアルタイム育成シミュレーション」 [Akiba Blog]
