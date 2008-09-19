The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Lolita Animal Zoo Game Thing

Odin Sphere developer Vanillaware's latest offering Kumatanchi features a Lolita-style bear-girl named Kuma-tan who puts on shows at the zoo with other Lolita-style critters that include a sexy cow, hot tiger and foxy bunny. Finally! A game that brings the sexy cow action with character designs from illustrator and Habanero-tan creator Shigatake. There are mini-games, picture taking and general creepiness as well.

Game is out later this month. Hit the jump for the promo trailer.

ＤＳ用くまたん育成ソフト・くまたんち　「驚愕のリアルタイム育成シミュレーション」 [Akiba Blog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles