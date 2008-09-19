The Lolita Animal Zoo Game Thing

Odin Sphere developer Vanillaware's latest offering Kumatanchi features a Lolita-style bear-girl named Kuma-tan who puts on shows at the zoo with other Lolita-style critters that include a sexy cow, hot tiger and foxy bunny. Finally! A game that brings the sexy cow action with character designs from illustrator and Habanero-tan creator Shigatake. There are mini-games, picture taking and general creepiness as well.

Game is out later this month. Hit the jump for the promo trailer.

