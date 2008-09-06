The Many Faces of Fable 2

The characters of Fable 2 are meant to be a reflection of the person playing them, to a point. The choices you make as you grow from childhood to adulthood in the game will change your character's appearance. But, your character is highly customisable. Lionhead Studios says they have tons more clothing to wear (all of which can be dyed), you can put on make-up, jewelry, change hairstyles, add facial hair. You can also morph your base appearance by tinkering with strength, how fat your character is, their skin type. The end result, Lionhead says, is billions of different characters.