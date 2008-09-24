The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Maw Devours PAX 10 Audience Choice Award

The results of the inauguaral PAX 10 indie games showcase are in and the audience has spoken. 10 games won spots on display at the 2008 Penny Arcade Expo, where convention goers were asked to cast secret ballots selecting their favourite of the lot, and Twisted Pixel's XBLA action platformer The Maw came out on top.

"The intense sense of purpose and camaraderie amongst The PAX 10 was astonishing," commented Michael Wilford of Twisted Pixel. "We feel extremely lucky to have been chosen from such an august group and grateful to have been a part of the PAX experience."

