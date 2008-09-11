The Nintoaster Brings Power Of Top Loading, Bread Warming To NES

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

As the owner of a top loading NES, I can tell you there's nothing quite like the reliability and satisfaction of vertical cartridge entry. And that dog bone controller? Like holding on to a cloud, it's so comfortable. One enterprising console modder has decided to take the top loading bliss of the NES hardware revision and the usefulness of the toaster and combine the two into the Nintoaster.

While it no longer makes bread browner or blacker through heated coils, the Nintoaster does make for a snazzy, fully playable NES. It even retains its orange glow, sans cartridge melting heat! A completely useless making of video is available should you want to see this bad boy in action.

Nintoaster [Stupidfingers via Gizmodo, Ubergizmo]

