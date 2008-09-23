The Sims Movie Concept Explained

I hadn't heard much about the movie based on The Sims since it was announced last year, so I figured someone had seen the sensible side of things and called the whole project off. Not so! Producer John Davis gives classic 80's flick Weird Science a nod in the movie concept, which involves a couple of kids getting their hands on something called The Sims Infinity Pack.

"What they realise is that they can scan their world in, because this is the most life-like, real Sims game ever. As they are playing this, they are all of a sudden realising [that]what they are playing on the game is having an effect on the real world. So in effect, through the game, they are able to control their world. It's wish fulfillment, and obviously it turns against them."

Oh I see what they did there! The kids are playing The Sims, but for real! I'm with Luke on this one. If there isn't a scene with a man peeing himself in a room with no doors then it isn't The Sims at all.

