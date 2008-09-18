The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The Ultimate Zune Launch Game Video Guide

In the same spirit as our ultimate guide to iPhone games we did back when Apple launched its game initiative, I give you the Ultimate Video Guide to the Zune Launch Games. I cover everything from Hexic to Texas Hold 'Em, and everything inbetween...which is technically nothing.

It's nice to see them try, really, but I'd rather have had something a bit more spectacular to kick things off instead of an older game and cards. Still, I suppose when you find yourself in a really comfortable public restroom somewhere it's just the sort of stuff to keep the lines outside going for hours.

