The Ultimate Zune Launch Game Video Guide

In the same spirit as our ultimate guide to iPhone games we did back when Apple launched its game initiative, I give you the Ultimate Video Guide to the Zune Launch Games. I cover everything from Hexic to Texas Hold 'Em, and everything inbetween...which is technically nothing.

It's nice to see them try, really, but I'd rather have had something a bit more spectacular to kick things off instead of an older game and cards. Still, I suppose when you find yourself in a really comfortable public restroom somewhere it's just the sort of stuff to keep the lines outside going for hours.