The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Witcher Enhanced Edition Update Now Available

CD Projekt Red's super enhanced edition of their excellent RPG The Witcher should be on its way or indeed on the shelves of a store near you as we speak, but as promised, owners of the original game can now get everything included in the super mega mega version completely free via one hell of a download. The main patch, which includes animation changes, performance tweaks, and generally makes the game better weighs in at 1GB, while grabbing your language pack is another 500MB. Finally there's the bonus pack, which contains new adventures, two CDs worth of music, and the bonus content from the box set, all scrunched up into another 1.5GB worth of data.

Part of me wants to get this started right now. The other part can almost smell the freshly-printed box scent of the retail version. Decisions, decisions.

The Witcher Enhanced Edition Download Instructions [Official Site]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles