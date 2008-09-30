'The Women of Red Alert 3' Ends Badly

Sure, this pandering Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3 trailer starts beautifully, with cheesecake shots of cut scene actresses Jenny McCarthy, Gemma Atkinson, Gina Carano and Kelly Hu whose only purpose is to get boys all hot and bothered. But then it becomes lousy with Y chromosome, wrinkly dudes and more established actors. Men. Yuck. At least EA will get a couple more "Premier Edition" sales out of it.