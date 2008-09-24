There Will Be Brawl: A Dystopian Look At The Mushroom Kingdom

The Mushroom Kingdom isn't what it used to be, indeed. Mario and Luigi are hard up for coins. The Lakitu-run media is questioning the Kingdom's leadership. Toads are turning to hustling and prostitution. Even the Ice Climbers are little more than thugs for hire. That's the backdrop of the newly launched web series There Will Be Brawl, a dark and dingy look at the story behind Super Smash Bros. Brawl. The first episode, "Twilight Ruin," is available for those mature enough to watch. We liked the production values and the last minute guest appearance, even if we don't have the patience for 12 minutes of this stuff.

