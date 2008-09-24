The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

There Will Be Brawl: A Dystopian Look At The Mushroom Kingdom

The Mushroom Kingdom isn't what it used to be, indeed. Mario and Luigi are hard up for coins. The Lakitu-run media is questioning the Kingdom's leadership. Toads are turning to hustling and prostitution. Even the Ice Climbers are little more than thugs for hire. That's the backdrop of the newly launched web series There Will Be Brawl, a dark and dingy look at the story behind Super Smash Bros. Brawl. The first episode, "Twilight Ruin," is available for those mature enough to watch. We liked the production values and the last minute guest appearance, even if we don't have the patience for 12 minutes of this stuff.

There Will Be Brawl [Official Site - thanks, James!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles