These Days, Exclusives Are A 'Little Less Important'

Germany's Xbox 360 product manager Boris Schneider-Johne slightly mehs exclusives. They are so not important. While exclusives were more important in the 1980s and 1990s, he says, they are not anymore. Explains Schneider-Johne:
What we see today is that the influence of exclusive titles on the sales curves becomes ever smaller... In addition, we are in a situation where there is a head-to-head race on several consoles and nobody is super clear in leadership — especially in matters of the PlayStation 3 against Xbox 360... Given the production costs of the games, it is hardly possible for developers to commit themselves exclusively to someone...
Now Sony makes its own games for the [PS3]console, we make our own games for the [Xbox 360]console. The titles are exclusive, as they are also attempts [to]turn out the best of the console, but someone like Electronic Arts or Activision can have a business model of rarely developing for a console exclusively. Therefore, the exclusive title is a little less important.
These days it's all about the timed exclusives — well, mostly. Are you willing to wait. Well, are you?
Interview mit Boris Schneider-Johne [Golem via GameRush via Games Industry]
