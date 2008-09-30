The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

These Far Cry 2 Screens Will Shoot You in The Throat

Or, at least, shoot her in the throat. As for the other screens, they're a selection of real, in-game shots, so what you see here will be what you see when the game comes out. And what we see here - lazy sunsets as we drift lazily down a river - looks gorgeous. There's a few screens below, with plenty more at the link underneath.

Far Cry 2 Screens

Bildergalerie - Far Cry 2 [PC Games]

Comments

  • Max Guest

    i am doing an assignment for media production and anylisis at trinity college and i'm asking to use your image titled Far Cry 2 Screenshots Here

    0
  • David Wildgoose Guest

    @Max

    I'm sure Ubisoft won't mind!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles