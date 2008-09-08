Things Looking Up For Eidos

Publisher Eidos has been having a tough time of late. Earlier this year, the company slashed 25 percent of its workforce and revamped its internal structure to a more studio-based one. While Eidos has been quiet since February about how things are panning out, creative director Ian Livingstone says:

"The restructuring is going very well. We have been very upfront about what we are as a business and where we are going. We have put in place a studio-led and product-centric operation and everybody is now happily on board... Having a focused team based around our cornerstone franchises means one team based in the same office, country and time zone so that they can explore every opportunity directly alongside the game's development.

Well, that's good.

The State of Play at Eidos [Edge via MCVUK]