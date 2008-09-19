Think You're The Next Gaming Guru?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New boob mouse giving you RSI? Tired of waiting for Call Of Duty: World At War, but can't be arsed winning 8 Olympic gold medals to get an advance copy? Think the new Port Of Mercenaries 2 graphics are shite and that you could do a better job. With your eyes closed. After a 48-hour Guitar Hero-a-thon has left you cross eyed and even crosser fingered? Then this one's for you.

