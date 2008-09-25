This FIFA 09 Ad Is Absolutely Ridiculous



Most people reading this are Americans, so I'll take it most are also oblivious as to just how goddamned big the FIFA franchise is outside your borders. Madden is one thing, but boy, you want to see EA go to town promoting a cornerstone franchise, see if you can sit through this. For context, this ran during a commercial break in the Chelsea v Man Utd. game on the weekend, which is one of the biggest games of the year, and it ran for the entire break. Uninterrupted. In terms of sheer marketing brute strength , I've never seen anything like it.