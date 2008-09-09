This Is What Marvellous Is Bringing To TGS

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

With TGS around the corner, game publishers are releasing their list of Tokyo Game Show titles. Ditto for Marvelous Entertainment, which has put out a Wii-heavy showing. Sim RPG Little King's Story is noticeably absent in playable form — though there will be a trailer! Here's the rundown:

Wii
Arc Rise Fantasia
Rune Factory Frontier
Oboro Muramasa
Hitman Reborn! Kindan no Yami no Delta
Harvest Moon Waku Waku Animal March

DS
Avalon Code
Tsuki no Hikari

PSP
Ikki Tousen: Eloquent Fist

PS2
Hitman Reborn! Kindan no Yami no Delta
Junjou Romachika Koi no Doki Doki Daisakusen
Zero no Tsukaima: Mayogo no Period to Ikusen no Symphony

