This Is What Marvellous Is Bringing To TGS

With TGS around the corner, game publishers are releasing their list of Tokyo Game Show titles. Ditto for Marvelous Entertainment, which has put out a Wii-heavy showing. Sim RPG Little King's Story is noticeably absent in playable form — though there will be a trailer! Here's the rundown:
Wii
• Arc Rise Fantasia
• Rune Factory Frontier
• Oboro Muramasa
• Hitman Reborn! Kindan no Yami no Delta
• Harvest Moon Waku Waku Animal March
DS
• Avalon Code
• Tsuki no Hikari
PSP
• Ikki Tousen: Eloquent Fist
PS2
• Hitman Reborn! Kindan no Yami no Delta
• Junjou Romachika Koi no Doki Doki Daisakusen
• Zero no Tsukaima: Mayogo no Period to Ikusen no Symphony
