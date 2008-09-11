This Merv Griffin Created Game Show Hits PlayStation Network Tomorrow

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What is Jeopardy!? Sony Online Entertainment will be bringing the classic answer and question game show to North American PlayStation 3 owners tomorrow, September 11, bringing with it 2,500 clues, online multiplayer with voice chat and, as you can see, some rather creepy character customisation. There's no mention of an appearance from Alex Trebek or his moustache, but there is talk of expansion packs planned for 2009.

The game features multiple choice question-answers, not text input or voice recognition, something that will likely turn off Jeopardy! purists. Plans for its game show compatriot, Wheel of Fortune, also appear to be in the works.

Jeopardy! Coming to PSN [PlayStation.blog]

