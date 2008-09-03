The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

THQ vs WWE Lawsuit Thrown Out Of Court, Then Hit With Folding Metal Chair

You probably won't remember, but back in 2004, the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) sued THQ. The wrasslers accused THQ of bribery and - get this - racketeering, basically saying that THQ swindled them on a licensing deal. They weren't only seeking to have THQ's licensing deal cancelled, but were also after a hefty payout. Well, the Connecticut state court's thrown the case out, after the federal court did the same thing, which means not even some sneaky Jimmy Hart megaphone action can save the WWE in this one.

Connecticut Court Dismisses WWE Claims Against Jakks, THQ [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles