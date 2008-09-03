THQ vs WWE Lawsuit Thrown Out Of Court, Then Hit With Folding Metal Chair

You probably won't remember, but back in 2004, the WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) sued THQ. The wrasslers accused THQ of bribery and - get this - racketeering, basically saying that THQ swindled them on a licensing deal. They weren't only seeking to have THQ's licensing deal cancelled, but were also after a hefty payout. Well, the Connecticut state court's thrown the case out, after the federal court did the same thing, which means not even some sneaky Jimmy Hart megaphone action can save the WWE in this one.
